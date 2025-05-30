LONDON - Prosecutors in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team are expected to cross-examine one of the accused players today.

Carter Hart took the stand in his defence Thursday after the Crown finished presenting its evidence in the case.

He told the court he was drunk when he got to teammate Michael McLeod's hotel room in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018.

Hart said he was excited when a woman asked him and some of his teammates for sex, and he asked her for oral sex because he didn't want to have intercourse.

He said it was consensual and he didn't touch the woman's body during the act, which lasted 30 to 60 seconds.

Hart, McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, and McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The events at the centre of the trial took place as many of the team's members were in London for a series of Hockey Canada events celebrating their victory at that year's championship.

A lawyer representing McLeod has said he isn't calling any evidence. It is not yet known whether any of the other players will testify.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.