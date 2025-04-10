ANAHEIM. Calif. (AP) — Cutter Gauthier teamed with Frank Vatrano to tie it with a late burst, then scored at 1:11 of overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Soon after Yegor Sharangovich and Matt Coronato scored in a 1:42 span to give Calgary a 3-1 lead, Vatrano started the rally with 3:57 left. Gauthier tied it nine seconds later.

In overtime, Gauthier took a centering pass from Leo Carlsson and beat goalie Dustin Wolf with a wrist shot from the high slot to the top, right corner.

Ville Husso stopped 36 shots for the Ducks.

Mikael Backlund opened the scoring for the Flames in the second period, and Trevor Zegras tied it with 8:11 remaining.

Sharangovich put Calgary back on top with 6:14 left, and Coronato doubled the advantage with 4:42 left to go.

Wolf made 19 saves.

Up next

The Flames are at Minnesota on Friday night. The Ducks are at Los Angeles on Thursday night.

___

