The Dallas Stars storm back to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7 on Saturday to punch their ticket to the second round of the NHL playoffs.

Colorado opened the scoring in the second frame and entered the final period with a 2-0 lead, but Mikko Rantanen took over in the third period.

Rantanen scored scored the first goal of the game for Colorado just under eight minutes into the third period, then evened the score on a beautiful wrap around after splitting the Colorado defence with blazing speed.

Wyatt Johnston scored the eventual winner on a power play, where Rantanen chipped in a secondary assist. The Finnish native, who was facing scrutiny for his slow start to the series, completed the hat trick with an empty netter with two seconds remaining for his fourth point of the night.

Rantanen tied the NHL Playoffs record for points in a period in Game 7 - a mark he tied in the second period of Dallas' Game 6 loss to Colorado - with four.

Josh Manson scored a shorthanded goal in the second frame to open the scoring, while Nathan McKinnon also scored early in the third period for the Avalanche.

Dallas will face the winner of the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets, who square off in their own Game 7 on Sunday.

