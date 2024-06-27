The Dallas Stars are buying out defenceman Ryan Suter with a year remaining on his contract.

Suter, 39, was scheduled to carry a cap hit of $3.65 million next season, with the Stars saving $2.87 million compared to that with the buyout. The move will leave a cap charge of $1.43 million on their books for 2025-26.

The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman appeared in all 82 games with the Stars, recording two goals and 17 points. He added a goal and four points in 19 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

This is the second time Suter has been bought out of his deal after the Minnesota Wild bought out the remaining four seasons of his 13-year, $98 million deal in 2021.

Suter still accounts for a $7.37 million hit on the Wild's books in 2024-25 and a $833,333 charge the following four seasons.

Drafted seventh overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2003 draft, Suter has 105 goals and 681 points in 1,444 career games split between the Predators, Wild, and Stars.

Suter finished second in Norris Trophy voting to P.K. Subban in 2013 and was named a first-team all-star after recording four goals and 32 points in a shortened 48-game season.