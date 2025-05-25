EDMONTON - Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz missed Game 3 of the Western Conference final against the Edmonton Oilers with a lower-body injury.

The team's No. 1 centre was on the ice for warm-ups Sunday afternoon at Rogers Place, but didn't take part in line rushes.

Hintz received a slash to his left leg from Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse early in the third period of Edmonton's 3-0 shutout victory Friday that evened the best-of-seven series 1-1.

The Finn had to be helped to the locker room and didn't return.

Hintz, who was replaced by Oskar Back on the Stars' top line between Mikael Granlund and Mikko Rantanen on Sunday, has five goals and six assists for 11 points across 15 playoff games this spring.

The 28-year-old selected 49th overall at the 2015 NHL draft put up 67 points (28 goals, 39 assists) in 76 contests during the regular season.

This report by The Canadian Press was published May 25, 2025.