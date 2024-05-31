Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer says defenceman Chris Tanev is a game-time decision for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

"I'm optimistic," said DeBoer of Tanev's availability Friday night.

Tanev left in the second period of Wednesday's game after Evander Kane's shot got him in the lower right leg and he did not return as the Oilers went on to win 5-2 in Game 4.

He was in pain getting to the bench, then had to work through his teammates to get to the tunnel.

The 34-year-old was acquired at the trade deadline from the Calgary Flames and has one assist in 17 playoff games.

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2.