Dallas Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen remains day-to-day with a knee injury, head coach Peter DeBoer said Thursday via TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

DeBoer said there was nothing new on Heiskanen's status as Thursday was a day off for the team following their 2-1 overtime victory in Game 3 against the Colorado Avalanche that gave Dallas a 2-1 series lead a night earlier.

Heiskanen did participate in two-on-two drills during Wednesday's morning skate, which was the first contact work he's done since the injury and indicated progress, according to DeBoer.

The 25-year-old blueliner has not played since being injured on Jan. 28 on a hit from Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone. Heiskanen had surgery a week later and did not resume skating until the end of March.

The seventh-year player scored five goals and finished with 25 points in 50 games in the regular season for the Stars. He led the team in average ice time, at 25:09.

Game 4 between the Stars and Avs will go Saturday night at Ball Arena in Denver.