The Calgary Flames are finalizing a deal to send defenceman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars, Pierre LeBrun reports.

Dallas is sending a second-round pick, 20-year-old defenceman Artem Grushnikov and a conditional third-round pick to Calgary in return. The Flames are retaining 50 per cent of Tanev's salary.

2nd RD pick, conditional 3rd RD pick & Artem Grushnikov to Flames for Chris Tanev — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 29, 2024

The 34-year-old has one goal and 14 points in 56 games with the Flames this year, with a +16 rating.

Tanev is a pending unrestricted free agent, playing in the final season of a four-year, $18 million deal with a $4.5 million cap hit.

Tanev debuted with the Vancouver Canucks in the 2010-11 season after he signed with them as an undrafted free agent. He spent the first 10 years of his career in Vancouver before signing with the Flames.

In 773 career NHL games played, the Toronto native has 32 goals and 185 points.