The Dallas Stars are signing goaltender Jake Oettinger to an eight-year, $66 million contract extension.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $8.25 million for Oettinger, who was slated for restricted free agency next summer. It's a matching salary to that of Jeremy Swayman, who also signed an eight-year, $66 million deal as a restricted free agent earlier this month. Days after Swayman's deal, the Ottawa Senators signed Linus Ullmark to a four-year extension also at $8.25 million per year.

"Jake has established himself as one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL,” Stars general manager Nill said in a release. “His unique blend of poise, size, athleticism, and mental toughness has helped our team reach new heights since he’s taken over the net. He is an integral part of our core that will allow us to contend for the Stanley Cup this season, but also for many years to come. Off the ice, Jake is a leader in our team’s community efforts and is always willing to give his time and resources. I’m pleased that Jake and his wife Kennedi will be part of our family for many years to come.”

The 25-year-old netminder carries a cap hit of $4 million this season in the last of a three-year bridge deal signed in 2022.

Selected 26th overall in the 2017 draft, Oettinger has emerged among the league's most consistent goaltenders for the Stars. He's hit the 30-win mark in three straight seasons as the team's starter, going 35-14-4 last season with a .905 save percentage and a 2.72 goals-against average.

Backstopped by Oettinger, the Stars have made the playoffs in each of the past three years, falling in the Western Conference Final in each of the past two.

He's 3-0-0 to start this season for the undefeated Stars, posting a .948 save percentage and a 1.63 GAA.

Over 196 career games, Oettinger is 116-48-23 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.49 GAA.