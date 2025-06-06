The Dallas Stars have fired head coach Peter DeBoer after his team fell in the Western Conference Final for the third straight season.

“After careful consideration, we believe that a new voice is needed in our locker room to push us closer to our goal of winning the Stanley Cup,” general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. “We’d like to thank Pete for everything that he has helped our organization achieve over the past three seasons and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

DeBoer coached three seasons in Dallas with a 149-68-29 record, making the playoffs in all three years and winning a Central Division title in 2024.

The move comes after DeBoer hastily pulled starting goaltender Jake Oettinger in the first period of their series-ending 6-3 loss in Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers last Thursday when he allowed goals on the first two shots of the game. This is the second consecutive season the Stars have fallen to the Oilers in the conference final.

"We had talked endlessly about trying to play with the lead. And obviously, we were in a 2-0 hole right away," DeBoer told reporters after the game. "I didn't take that lightly and I didn't blame it all on Jake.

"But the reality is if you go back to last year's playoffs, he's lost six of seven games to Edmonton, and we gave up two shots on two goals in an elimination game. So, it was partly to spark our team and wake them up. And it was partly knowing that the status quo had not been working. That's a pretty big sample size."

Oettinger, 26, finished third in the NHL in wins in the regular season with a 36-18-4 record to go along with a 2.59 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

In his first two series against the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets, he had an 8-5 record with a 2.50 GAA and .919 save percentage. However, it dropped against the Oilers, allowing 16 goals on 93 shots in the five-game loss.

The 6-foot-6 netminder is entering the first year of an eight-year, $66 million contract that he signed in October with an annual cap hit of $8.25. He has a no-movement clause that kicks in for the 2026-27 campaign.

DeBoer has a career 662-447-152 coaching record split between the Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights, and Stars.

He appeared in the Stanley Cup Final twice a head coach, leading the Devils there in 2012 and Sharks in 2016.

He sits 17th all-time in NHL coaching wins, five behind Claude Julien.