Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer said on Thursday that forward Jason Robertson has gone from "week-to-week" with his lower-body injury to "day-to-day."

He adds that Robertson is skating and making progress.

Robertson, 25, was injured in the Stars' regular-season finale against the Nashville Predators. He departed the game early in the second period after he was awkwardly into the boards by Predators forward Michael McCarron. He did not return to the game and he was spotted leaving the arena wearing a brace on his right knee.

The Arcadia, Cali., native played in all 82 games for Dallas in 2024-25, scoring 35 goals with 45 assists.

In 374 career NHL games, he has 168 goals and 394 points, all with the Stars.

The Stars currently have a 3-2 series lead over the Colorado Avalanche with a chance to advance to the second round tonight in Game 6.

Heiskanen remains out for Stars

DeBoer also said on Thursday that defenceman Miro Heiskanen is out for Game 6 tonight.

Heiskanen is day-to-day with a knee injury that has sidelined him since January.

The 25-year-old was injured on Jan. 28 on a hit from Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone. He had surgery a week later and did not resume skating until the end of March.

The Espoo, Finland scored five goals with 25 points in 50 regular-season games for the Stars. He led the team in average ice time at 25:09 minutes.