Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer confirmed on Friday that forward Jason Robertson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Robertson has been ruled out for Game 1 of the first round against the Colorado Avalanche as the series kicks off Saturday night in Dallas.

The 25-year-old winger was injured in the Stars' regular-season finale against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

He departed the game early in the second period after being hit awkwardly into the boards by Predators forward Michael McCarron. Robertson did not return to the game and he was spotted leaving the arena wearing a brace on his right knee.

Robertson played in all 82 games for Dallas in 2024-25, scoring 35 goals with 45 assists.

Dallas finished second in the Central Division with a 50-26-6 record this season, but have lost seven straight games heading into the postseason.