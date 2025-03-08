EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz was hit with a puck shot by Edmonton's Adam Henrique and left the ice with a towel pressed against his bloody face.

Hintz extended his stick toward Henrique, whose wrist shot sent the puck under his visor.

He lay on the ice, with his face in a towel, as the team's medical staff made an assessment and helped him skate toward the dressing room.

Hintz, a 28-year-old Finn, has 25 goals and 52 points to rank among Dallas' leaders.

The game in Edmonton marked the Stars debut for Mikko Rantanen, who is also from Finland. Dallas made a big splash at the NHL trade deadline, acquiring Rantanen from Carolina and giving him an eight-year extension worth $96 million that matches his jersey number.

