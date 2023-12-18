Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger is officially week-to-week with a lower-body injury, but head coach Peter DeBoer told reporters Monday he believes Oettinger has avoided the worst case scenario with his injury.

DeBoer added tests Oettinger received brought "good news."

Scott Wedgewood in goal tonight. Matt Murray will back up. — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) December 18, 2023

Scott Wedgewood will start Monday night against the Seattle Kraken while 25-year-old Matthew Murray will serve as backup.

Oettinger left Friday's game against the Ottawa Senators in the opening period after appearing to make an awkward save on Sens forward Claude Giroux. He then missed Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues, with Wedgewood stopping 30 of 34 shots in a 4-3 defeat.

Oettinger, who turned 25 on Monday, is 11-7-2 with a .901 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average in 21 games this season. He finished fifth in Vezina Trophy voting last season after turning in a .919 save percentage and 2.37 GAA.

Wedgewood, 31, has appeared in nine games so far in 2023-24 and owns a .904 save percentage and 3.24 GAA.

Murray has yet to appear in a game this season at the NHL level, appearing in three games last season as a rookie.

Stars release O'Brien from ATO

The Stars released goaltender Joe O'Brien from an amateur tryout agreement on Sunday and called up Matthew Murray on Monday.

O'Brien served as the team's backup Saturday against the St. Louis Blues. He did not play.

The 28-year-old O'Brien played four seasons with Niagara University from 2015-2019.