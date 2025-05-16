Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000 for roughing Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets during Thursday night's Game 5.

The penalty is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Late in the third period, with Winnipeg leading 3-0, a scrum formed after a whistle where Benn knocked Jets star forward Scheifele to the ice with a punch.

Scheifele appeared to be caught off guard by the quick punch, as he got up and was visibly angry at the veteran Stars forward.

Benn was given a penalty for roughing as well as a 10-minute game misconduct and an ejection. Jets forward Brandon Tanev was also handed a game misconduct for his role in the fracas.

Scheifele was also assessed a penalty for roughing on the play, leaving Winnipeg shorthanded for two minutes.

“I wasn’t really happy with how that…” said Jets head coach Scott Arniel after the game. “I mean, we’re the ones who are up in the game, I didn’t think we should have come out of that pileup having the extra minor.”

Winnipeg killed the penalty and held on for the 4-0 shutout victory, but now attention turns to snapping a disastrous skid on the road in the playoffs for the franchise.

Game 5 also ended with a pair of cross-checking penalties exchanged between Jason Robertson and Haydn Fleury, and an extended scrum immediately after the final whistle.

Game 6 will be played Saturday in Dallas, and the Jets will need to snap a nine-game road skid in the playoffs in order to keep their season alive and force a Game 7.