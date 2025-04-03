Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn is set to miss Thursday's contest against the Nashville Predators, ending his "iron man streak" of 371 consecutive games played.

Benn is dealing with a maintenance issue and is unavailable as Dallas begins a two-game homestand, Stars senior staff writer Mike Heika reports.

The 35-year-old forward has played in every regular season game in each of the past three seasons, but will now have his streak snapped at the 75-game mark this year.

Benn's 371 straight appearances was the fifth-longest active streak in the NHL, trailing only Brent Burns (917), Ryan Suter (529), Nick Suzuki (447), and Alexander Kerfoot (420).

Now in his 16th NHL campaign, Benn has totaled 16 goals and 45 points this season, helping the Stars to a 49-21-4 record and the second spot in the Western Conference's Central Division.

The Victoria, B.C. native is one goal away from scoring 400 for his career, and is also 48 points away from joining the 1,000 point club.