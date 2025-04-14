Dallas Stars veteran forward Jamie Benn scored his 400th career goal Monday night against the Detroit Red Wings in the opening period.

Benn took a feed from Mikko Rantanen and beat Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot on a delayed backhand move to tie the game at one goal apiece.

The score made Benn the second player ever to reach 400 goals with the franchise, joining Mike Modano, who holds the team record at 557.

Modano scored his 557 goals in 1,459 games spread out across 20 seasons. Benn scored his 400th in his 1,191 regular season games.

The 35-year-old Benn has 17 goals and 31 assists for 48 points in 79 games this season for the Stars, his 16th with the organization.

Dallas will take on the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.