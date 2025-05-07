The Dallas Stars may be getting a boost to their offence, as injured forward Jason Robertson is considered a game-time decision for Game 1 against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Stars head coach Pete DeBoer told reporters after the Stars skated in practice on Wednesday that Robertson is considered a game-time decision but star defenceman Miro Heiskanen will not play in the series opener.

“He’s close. We’ll see tomorrow morning,” Stars head coach Pete DeBoer said of Robertson on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old skated alongside Mason Marchment and Wyatt Johnston during Tuesday's practice.

Robertson, who suffered a knee injury during the team's regular season finale on April 16, missed the entire seven-game series against the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round. The native of California ranked second in team scoring this year, netting 35 goals and 45 assists across 82 games.

No. 1 defenceman Miro Heiskanen, who's been out since Jan. 28 with a knee injury, skated with Matt Dumba at practice on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old native of Finland had five goals and 20 assists over 50 games with the Stars in 2024-25, his seventh year with the franchise.

Meanwhile, the Jets may get star forward Mark Scheifele back in the lineup, as head coach Scott Arneil told reporters that Scheifele and defencemen Josh Morrissey and Logan Stanley are all considered game-time decisions for Wednesday's opener.