Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill was named the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award winner on Monday.

Nill, 66, put together a Stars team that went 52-21-9 and won the Central Division in his 11th season at the helm.

The Stars lost in six games to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin and Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito were also finalists for the award.

