Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski told reporters Tuesday he is not planning to play next season.

"This is it for me," Pavelski told reporters, saying his decision is not official but he's known for a while this spring's Stanley Cup Playoffs would likely be his final run.

"Plan is not to play next season," he added.

Pavelski, 39, appeared in all 82 games with the Stars last season, recording 27 goals and 67 points. He added a goal and four points in 19 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

The 6-foot-1 centre played the last five seasons in Dallas, recording 121 goals and 186 points in 369 games and led them to a Stanley Cup Final in 2020.

Pavelski is coming off a one-year, $5.5 million deal he signed with the Stars in July of 2023.

Drafted 205th overall by the San Jose Sharks in 2003, Pavelski has 476 goals and 1,068 points in 1,332 career games split between the Sharks and Stars.

The Piover, Wis., native represented the Untied States twice at the Winter Olympic Games in 2010 and 2014, taking home a silver medal in 2010. He also represented his country at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in a seventh-place finish.