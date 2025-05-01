Stars' Bichsel exits Game 6 vs. Avalanche after crashing into boards
Lian Bichsel - Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Published
Dallas Stars defenceman Lian Bichsel exited Thursday’s Game 6 against the Colorado Avalanche after a hard collision with the boards.
Bichsel was involved in a puck battle with Avalanche forward Jack Drury when both players got tangled up and crashed into the side boards.
The 20-year-old remained down on the ice and was treated by the Stars’ training staff, before eventually being helped back to his feet and directly to the dressing room.
Bichsel played 3:42 before leaving the game.