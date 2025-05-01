Dallas Stars defenceman Lian Bichsel exited Thursday’s Game 6 against the Colorado Avalanche after a hard collision with the boards.

Bichsel was involved in a puck battle with Avalanche forward Jack Drury when both players got tangled up and crashed into the side boards.

The 20-year-old remained down on the ice and was treated by the Stars’ training staff, before eventually being helped back to his feet and directly to the dressing room.

Bichsel played 3:42 before leaving the game.