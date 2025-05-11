Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment tapped official Graham Skilliter on the leg in apparent frustration during the second period in Sunday's Game 3 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Marchment was taken down twice by Jets players with no penalty being called. After he went down the second time, Marchment tapped Skilliter on the shin with his stick while skating back to the bench.

Marchment was not penalized for the play and Skilliter did not immediately appear to react to the stick-tap.

The 29-year-old winger had two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in 15:27 of action in the Stars' 5-2 Game 3 victory. He has one goal and two assists in 10 postseason games this spring.

Game 4 in the series will go Tuesday evening in Dallas.