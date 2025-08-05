Dallas Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen is fully recovered from last season’s knee surgery and has already begun preparing for the 2025-26 NHL season and to represent Finland at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

"I'm 100 percent back to normal after the surgery," Heiskanen told NHL.com on Monday. "I've been able to practice all summer as usual.

"The knee got some rest after last season, and now I can do everything 100 percent. My confidence is back where it used to be now that my knee can take all the practice and feels fine."

The 26-year-old underwent knee surgery on Feb. 4 after colliding with Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone in late January. Heiskanen would miss the final 32 games of the regular season and first 10 games of the postseason before returning in the second round against the Winnipeg Jets. He would play eight playoff games, recording one goal and three assists as the Stars were eliminated in the Western Conference Final by the Edmonton Oilers.

He finished last season with five goals and 25 points in 50 regular season games.

Heiskanen was among nearly 50 players who attended Finland’s Olympic orientation camp on Monday, as the Finnish Ice Hockey Association and the Finnish Olympic Committee gave a run down of the upcoming Olympic tournament.

It’s the first time since the 2014 Olympics in Sochi that NHL players will participate in the tournament, though Heiskanen did play for Finland at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, scoring one goal in five games.

"It was a great event," Heiskanen said. "No players from NHL that year, but it was still a great experience. Great memories. I suspect those Olympic experiences will help me now. I know what to expect, how everything works.”

The Espoo, Finland native was one of the first six players named to Finland’s roster, along with Stars’ teammates Mikko Rantanen and Esa Lindell, Florida Panthers’ captain Aleksander Barkov, Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, and Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho.

Finland won gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will try to defend the medal, this time with NHL players in the lineup.

"No pressure from defending the gold medal," Heiskanen said. "Of course we want to win again, but we don't think about it too much. We take one game at a time."

Heiskanen was selected third overall by Dallas in the 2017 NHL Draft and has amassed 58 goals and 283 points in 475 career games over seven seasons.