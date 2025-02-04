Dallas Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen underwent knee surgery on Tuesday and is considered to be out month-to-month, according to head coach Peter DeBoer.

Heiskanen, 25, was injured during the third period of the Star's 4-3 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 24, after an awkward collision with Golden Knights captain Mark Stone.

The 6-foot-2 left shot defenceman needed assistance to get off the ice and couldn't put pressure on his left leg.

Heiskanen has five goals and 25 points in 50 games this season while averaging 25:10 of ice time.

Drafted third overall by the Stars in 2017, Heiskanen has 58 goals and 283 points in 475 career games.

The injury led to Heiskanen being unable to represent Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off beginning on Feb. 12.

Finland replaced Heiskanen, along with Toronto Maple Leafs injured defenceman Jani Hakanpaa, with Buffalo Sabres blueliner Henri Jokiharju and New York Rangers rearguard Urho Vaakanainen.

The Stars sit second in the Central Division with a 34-17-1 record, eight points behind the Winnipeg Jets.

Dallas begins a three-game California road trip on Tuesday beginning with the Anaheim Ducks followed with back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks on Friday and Saturday before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.