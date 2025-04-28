Dallas Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen remains out for Game 5 of their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.

He remains day-to-day with a knee injury that has kept him out for three months despite participating in Monday's morning skate. Head coach Peter DeBoer made the announcement after the session.

Heiskanen was injured on Jan. 28 on a hit from Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone. Heiskanen had surgery a week later and did not resume skating until the end of March.

The seventh-year player scored five goals and finished with 25 points in 50 games in the regular season for the Stars. He led the team in average ice time, at 25:09.

The Stars and Avalanche sit tied at two games apiece in their best-of-seven series.

Back draws in

DeBoer told reporters Monday that forward Oskar Back will draw in for Game 5 with forward Mavrik Bourque coming out.

Back played Games 1 through 3 in the series and tallied one assist. He had four goals and 16 points in 73 games during the regular season.

Bourque played Games 1 and 4 and has a total of five shots on goal during the series. He had 11 goals and 25 points in 73 regular season contests.