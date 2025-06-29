The Dallas Stars have offered their head coaching job to Glen Gulutzan, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Negotiations on the contract are underway, Dreger adds.

The Stars parted ways with head coach Peter DeBoer after exiting the playoffs in the Western Conference Final for the third straight season last month. He'd coached the Stars for three seasons.

Gulutzan has spent the past seven years as an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers, who have eliminated the Stars in each of the past two seasons.

The 53-year-old has debut as an NHL head coach with the Stars in 2011, missing the playoffs in both of his two years behind the bench with the team. After spending three years as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks, Gulutzan returned to a head coaching role with the Calgary Flames in 2016. He reached the playoffs with Calgary in his first year, falling in the first round, and was fired after missing the postseason in 2018. He then joined the Oilers' staff.

Dreger reported earlier this week that Neil Graham, the head coach of the AHL's Texas Stars, was also a candidate for the Stars' head job.