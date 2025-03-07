There is no deal between the Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes for Mikko Rantanen with talks appearing to fall apart over a contract extension in Dallas, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger reports that the Stars are willing to go upwards of $12 million per season for the pending unrestricted free agent, but that's "well short" of what Rantanen is seeking.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston broke down what took place between the Carolina Hurricanes and Stars in Rantanen trade talks. Johnston explains that the Hurricanes and Stars worked out the framework for a deal, but it was contingent on Dallas reaching an extension, which has not happened.

"It sounds like other avenues are now being explored on the Rantanen front," Johnston added.

Rantanen has informed the Hurricanes he will not sign an extension with the team prior to the deadline, which vaulted him to atop the TSN Trade Bait board.

The 28-year-old went without a point for the fourth straight game in Carolina's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins Thursday night as his output continues to sit well below where it was before the trade from the Colorado Avalanche in January.

Rantanen has two goals and six points in 13 games with Carolina after posting 25 goals and 64 points in 49 games with the Avalanche prior to the trade.

The Hurricanes spent big to add Rantanen in January, sending Martin Necas, Jack Drury, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-rounder to the Avalanche. The Hurricanes, who also received Nils Juntorp from Colorado, sent a third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in the trade in exchange for them eating half of Rantanen's $9.25 million cap hit and forward Taylor Hall.

Necas was asked Thursday about the media storm surrounding Rantanen, stating sympathy for his former teammates.

“Obviously, I’ve seen [the rumours]. I still talk to the guys on the other team, too. It’s a tough position for them,” Necas said prior to a 7-3 win over the San Jose Sharks . “They probably should have known that he would sign in Carolina if he gets there.”

“I don’t know if he’s signing or not. But there’s lots of rumors. Nobody’s gonna know until something happens,” Necas added. “I wish them, all the guys [in Carolina], the best of luck. And whatever happens, happens.”

In the last year of a six-year, $55.5 million deal, Rantanen is carrying a cap hit of $4.625 million in Carolina and that could be halved again if a team eats salary if he is traded for a second time.