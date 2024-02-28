The Dallas Stars are pursuing Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev ahead of the trade deadline, but have yet to reach the Calgary's asking price.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Stars appear to be atop the list of likely landing spots for Tanev, but the Flames aren't budging off their price.

"They covet going out and getting a right-shot defenceman and he tops that list is our understanding and they made it clear with the Calgary Flames what they're willing to pay in a trade for Chris Tanev," LeBrun said of the Stars on Insider Trading. "But what that package doesn't include right now, my understanding is, it does not include a first-round pick.

"And really, that's why Chris Tanev hasn't moved, because of all the teams that have shown interest – and we know that a dozen teams have reached out on Chris Tanev – no one has slapped a first-round pick yet on the table, which is why I think the Flames are willing to be patient and see if the market plays out. But if he is traded, as we expect, Tanev wants to go to a winning team, a team [with] a chance to win a Cup this year. And of course Dallas fits that criteria. But again, Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto among the other contenders with interest."

Tanev, currently listed at No. 3 on the TSN Trade Bait board, has one goal and 14 points in 56 games this season. The 34-year-old blueliner carries a cap hit of $4.5 million on his expiring contract.

Stars general manager Jim Nill confirmed to LeBrun in The Athletic this week that defence is a position of interest ahead of the deadline, but stopped shy of committing to making a move.

“It’s fair,” Nill said of the assumption he's looking at the blueline. “We’ve got a solid 13 forwards up top already and then I know I’ve got a bunch of young guys down below. … Defence, you can never have enough defencemen. So that’s something we’re looking at.

"What’s the cost of acquisition - what’s the asset cost? That’s what we’re monitoring right now.”

Dallas is currently tied for first in the Central Division with the Winnipeg Jets, who have four games in hand. The Colorado Avalanche, who defeated the Stars 5-1 on Tuesday, are two points back with one game in hand.