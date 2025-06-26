The Dallas Stars have re-signed captain Jamie Benn on a one-year contract worth up to $4 million in bonuses. The deal carries a base salary of $1 million with an additional $3 million available in performance incentives.

Benn will earn $500,000 for hitting 20, 30, 50 and 60-games played marks, an additional $500,000 if the Stars win the Western Conference final and $500,000 more if the Stars win the Stanley Cup.

“Jamie embodies everything it means to be a Dallas Star, and has since he was drafted 18 years ago,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a release. “There was never a doubt that Jamie would return next season, and we are thrilled for both our organization and our fans that he will continue to lead our team in our pursuit of winning a championship.”

The Stars have been among the most active teams so far this off-season, re-signing fellow pending unrestricted free agent Matt Duchene, along with RFAs Mavrik Bourque and Nils Lundqvist and trading forward Mason Marchment to the Seattle Kraken.

Dallas had just $1.98 million remaining in cap space for next season before signing Benn, per Puckpedia, with 19 players under contract for next season. Evgenii Dadonov, Mikael Granlund, Colin Blackwell, Cody Ceci and Brendan Smith remain slated to hit the open market next week.

The team now has less than $1 million in cap space and any bonuses achieved by Benn that can't fit under the cap in the upcoming season will roll over to 2026-27.

The 35-year-old Benn recorded 16 goals and 49 points in 80 games last season with the Dallas Stars. He added a goal and three points in 18 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

Benn said earlier this month he wants to return to the Stars, despite struggling to produce in the postseason.

“I’m gonna go into the summer planning on playing next year and prepare like I do every summer,” Benn said during the team's locker room cleanout. “I don’t see myself going anywhere else. This is all I know, so hopefully we can get something figured out.”

The 6-foot-3 winger is coming off an eight-year, $76 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $9.5 million.

Drafted 129th overall by the Stars in 2007, Benn has 399 goals and 956 points in 1,192 career games.

Benn has captained the Stars for 11 seasons and helped lead the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, recording eight goals and 19 points.

The two-time first-team all-star won the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading scorer during the 2014-15 campaign, registering 35 goals and 87 points.

The Stars exited the playoffs in the Western Conference Final for the third straight season last month.

The franchise remains without a head coach after parting ways with Peter DeBoer. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the team is finalizing their decision, with Glen Gulutzan and Neil Graham are believed to be favoured to land the role.