The Dallas Stars have signed restricted free agent defenceman Thomas Harley to a two-year, $8 million deal, with an annual cap hit of $4 million.

Harley, 22, recorded 15 goals and 47 points in 79 games with the Stars last season. He added four assists in 19 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

"Thomas is one of the league’s top young defensemen,” Stars general manager Nill said in a statement. “His performance last season was a testament to the way that he has worked on and off the ice to become a better player. We are looking forward to his continued growth and helping anchor our blueline for many years to come.”

The 6-foot-4 left-shot defenceman is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract he signed with the Stars in September of 2019.

Drafted 18th overall by the Stars in 2019, Harley has 16 goals and 53 points in 119 career games.

Harley represented Canada at the 2021 World Juniors, taking home a silver medal.