Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz hopes he can return to the lineup against the Edmonton Oilers for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday.

Roope, 28, took part in the pre-game warmup but missed the Stars 6-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 3 on Sunday with a lower-body injury.

He will likely participate in the Stars' warmup prior to Tuesday's game to see if he is ready to play.

Hintz has five goals and 11 points in 15 postseason games this season after registering 28 goals and 67 points in 76 regular season matches.

The Stars are in a 2-1 series deficit to the Oilers with Game 4 taking place at Rogers Place in Edmonton.