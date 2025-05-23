Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz left Friday's Game 2 in the third period and did not return after being slashed by Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.

Nurse appeared to catch Hintz on his lower right leg in front of the Oilers' net. He was unable to put much weight on his leg and required help to get off the ice, going immediately down the tunnel after leaving the playing surface. He did not return after leaving as the Oilers won 3-0 to even the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

The play was reviewed for a possible major penalty, but Nurse was only assessed a minor on the play.

Hintz played 12:08 before departing, tallying three shots on goal.

Game 3 will go Sunday afternoon in Edmonton.