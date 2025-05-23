Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz left Friday's Game 2 in the third period and did not return after being slashed by Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.

Nurse appeared to catch Hintz on his lower left leg in front of the Oilers' net. He was unable to put much weight on his leg and required help to get off the ice, going immediately down the tunnel after leaving the playing surface. He did not return after leaving as the Oilers won 3-0 to even the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

The play was reviewed for a possible major penalty, but Nurse was only assessed a minor on the play.

"I'll answer your question with a question," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said to reporters after the game when asked about the slash.

"Does anyone in this room think if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that that it's not a five-minute major? That's my answer to your question."

As TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger points out, per Rule 61.3, a major penalty should have been called due to an injury occurring on the play.

Hintz played 12:08 before departing, tallying three shots on goal.

Game 3 will go Sunday afternoon in Edmonton.