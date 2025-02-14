Forward Sam Steel and the Dallas Stars have reached a two-year, $4.2 million contract extension, it was announced Friday.

The deal takes him through the 2026-27 season and carries a $2.1 million cap hit.

The 27-year-old Steel has four goals and 13 assists for 17 points while averaging 14:45 of ice time a night in 53 games with the Stars this season, his second in Dallas. He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this summer and carries a $1.2 million cap hit for the 2024-25 season.

"We are thrilled to extend Sam for the next two years,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a news release. “His versatility on both ends of the ice have proven to be a huge asset for our team. He is a player that we can count on to make a positive impact and do the little things that lead to wins.”

The Androssan, Alta., native was selected No. 30 overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2016 NHL Draft and went on to play his first four seasons in Anaheim. He spent the 2022-23 season with the Minnesota Wild before joining the Stars as a free agent in the summer of 2023.

All in all, Steel has 47 goals and 87 assists for 134 points in 392 regular season games spread out over seven NHL seasons.