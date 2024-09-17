Esa Lindell is sticking around the Lone Star State.

The Dallas Stars have agreed to a five-year, $26.25 million extension with the defenceman, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston confirms.

Lindell, 30, is set to enter the final season of a six-year, $34.8 million deal. The new deal will take him through 2029-2030.

A native of Vantaa, Finland, Lindell was originally taken with the 74th overall selection of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Stars and made his NHL debut in 2016.

Lindell has appeared in 604 contests over nine seasons with the team, scoring 49 goals and adding 142 assists.

Last season, Lindell played in all 82 games where he scored five goals and 26 points while averaging 24:10 of ice time a night.

Internationally, Lindell has represented Finland on a number of occasions, including gold medal-winning efforts at the 2014 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Sweden and the 2022 IHF World Championship in Germany.