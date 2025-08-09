The Dallas Stars have signed forward Nathan Bastian to a one-year, $775,000 contract for the 2025-26 season on Saturday.

Bastian, 27, had four goals and 10 points in 59 regular-season games with the New Jersey Devils last season. He also appeared in five playoff games but did not record a point as the Devils were eliminated in the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes.

A second-round pick (41st overall) by New Jersey in 2016, Bastian was claimed by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 expansion draft. He was re-acquired by New Jersey months later after he was waived by Seattle.

He is coming off a two-year, $2.7 million contract and was an unrestricted free agent.

“Nathan will add forward depth and a physical presence to our lineup, both of which will be valuable to our organization,” said Stars general manager Jim Nill in a statement. “We’re looking forward to watching him take the next step of his career with the Stars and are excited to welcome him to Dallas.”

In 276 career NHL games, the Kitchener, Ont., native has scored 33 goals and 68 points split between the Devils and Kraken.