The Dallas Stars signed forward Oskar back to a two-year, $1.65 million contract extension on Thursday.

The deal carries a cap hit of $825,000.

The 24-year-old Back made his NHL debut on Oct. 10 and has one goal and eight assists for nine points in 31 games this season. He is averaging 11:17 of ice time per game.

Back played in 59 AHL games with the Texas Stars in 2023-24, recording seven goals and 29 assists for 36 points.

Dallas selected Back in the third round (No. 75 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He played three years in the AHL before getting his chance with the big club this season.

The Stars enter play Thursday at 22-13-1, good for fourth place in the Central Division.