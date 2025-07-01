The Dallas Stars have signed unrestricted free agent forward Radek Faksa to a three-year, $6 million contract.

Faksa, 31, had five goals and 15 points in 70 games with the St. Louis Blues last season. He added a goal and five points in seven playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round.

The 6-foot-3 centre is coming off a five-year, $16.25 million contract with an annual cap hit of $3.25 million.

Drafted 13th overall by the Dallas Stars in 2012, Faksa has 94 goals and 215 points in 708 career games split between the Stars and Blues.

The Vitkov, Czechia native represented his country three times at the World Championship, including a fourth-place finish in 2019.