The Dallas Stars have signed forward Wyatt Johnston to a five-year, $42 million contract extension with an average annual value of $8.4 million on Friday afternoon, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Johnston, 21, has 23 goals and 59 points in 62 games this season, his third with the Stars.

A first-round pick (23rd overall) by Dallas in 2021, Johnston made the Stars roster as a 19-year-old in 2022-23, scoring 24 goals with 41 points in 82 games.

He is in the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract and was scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer.

In 226 career NHL games, the Toronto, Ont., native has 79 goals and 165 points. He also has 14 goals and 22 points in 38 postseason games.

Stars make deadline splash

Dallas has had a busy trade deadline, acquiring star forward Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Logan Stankoven and two first-round picks.

The Stars then inked Rantanen to an eight-year, $96 million deal with an AAV of $12 million.

Rantanen, who declined to sign an extension with Carolina after being acquired from Colorado in January, had two goals and six points in 13 games with Carolina after posting 25 goals and 64 points in 49 games with the Avalanche prior to the deal.

Prior to the deadline, Dallas also added veteran forward Mikael Granlund and defenceman Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 1 in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick.