The Dallas Stars have signed goaltender Magnus Hellberg to a one-year, two-way deal on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old appeared in three games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, going 1-1-0 with a .922 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average. In the American Hockey League, he suited up in 27 games split between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Charlotte Checkers.

A second-round pick (38th overall) by the Nashville Predators at the 2011 NHL Draft, Hellberg won gold with Sweden at the 2018 World Championships.

The Uppsala, Sweden native has appeared in 26 career NHL games, posting an 8-8-1 record with a .890 save percentage and 3.08 GAA split between the Predators, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators and Penguins. In the AHL, he has appeared in 218 regular-season games with Milwaukee, Hartford, Grand Rapids, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte.