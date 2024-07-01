The Dallas Stars have signed defenceman Matt Dumba to a two-year, $7.5 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

The deal carries a $3.75 million average annual value.

Dumba, 29, finished last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning after being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes for a draft pick at the trade deadline.

The 6-foot right-shot defenceman recorded four goals and 12 points in 76 games split between the Coyotes and Lightning. He did not record a point during the Lightning’s five-game loss to the Florida Panthers in the first round of the playoffs.

Dumba is coming off a one-year, $3.9 million deal he signed with the Coyotes in August of 2023.

Drafted seventh overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2012, Dumba has 83 goals and 248 points in 674 career games split between the Wild, Coyotes, and Lightning.

The Regina, Sask., native represented Canada at the 2016 World Championship, recording a goal and an assist in 10 games en route to a gold-medal finish.