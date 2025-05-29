Dallas Stars defenceman Thomas Harley said on Thursday he's glad he doesn't have to go up against Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman again this postseason.

It was announced on Wednesday that Hyman would need surgery for an upper-body injury after he was injured in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. He is likely done for the playoffs.

Hyman was hit by Stars forward Mason Marchment on Tuesday midway through the first period. He dropped his stick to the ice and immediately departed for the dressing room favouring his right arm.

The Stars are currently down 3-1 in the series with Hyman recording two goals and an assist in a dominant 6-1 win for the Oilers in Game 3. Game 5 goes tonight in Dallas.

"I'm happy he's not playing," said Harley. "Obviously, injuries suck, but he's a good player and if he's not on their team, they're a little bit worse."

The 32-year-old has five goals and 11 points in 15 postseason games this year. In the regular season, he had 27 goals and 44 points in 73 games.

"He's put everything out there," said Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch on Wednesday. "Scoring key goals, but the physical department, how many hits he had and his two-way play was tremendous. Now that we're going to be missing him, we're going to need other guys to step up."



Skinner to draw in with Hyman out

With Hyman out, it appears Jeff Skinner will draw into the lineup for the first time since the first round of the playoffs.

Skinner posted an assists and was minus-2 in his lone playoff game this spring, coming against the Los Angeles Kings on April 21. He had 16 goals and 29 points in 72 games during the regular season.

Skinner worked on a line with Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic in Thursday's morning skate.

The Oilers can set up a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final with a win on Thursday.