The goal for the Dallas Stars over the final eight games is clear: chase down the Winnipeg Jets and finish atop the Central Division.

The Stars picked up a sixth straight win Monday, defeating the Seattle Kraken 3-1, to close within four points of the Jets with both teams sitting at 74 games played.

Jumping Winnipeg would allow the Stars to avoid a first-round matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, who are third in the Central, eight points back of them with one more game played. The Stars eliminated the Avalanche in six games in the second round of the playoffs last spring before galling to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

A finish atop the Central Division would put Dallas in line to host the bottom wild-card team, currently the St. Louis Blues, though the Minnesota Wild are just point ahead of them. The winner of a series behind the Jets and Avalanche would then await them in the second round.

“We’re still trying to hunt down Winnipeg," Stars head coach Pete DeBoer said after Monday's win. “And we’re probably going to have to win almost every night here in order to have a chance to do that, and that’s our group’s goal.”



Duchene key to Stars success

Pending unrestricted free agent Matt Duchene scored his 29th goal of the season on Monday and continues to be key to Dallas' success.

Duchene has 75 points in 74 games this season and is closing on topping a point-per-game output for just the second time in his lengthy NHL career.

“[Duchene] has been critical for us all year,” DeBoer said. “I think the first half of the year, he was definitely our MVP, and the second half of the year last year, I thought he slumped a little bit. This year, he’s been really consistent. I think every time we roll him out there, he’s creating offence.”

The 34-year-old forward has signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Stars in each of the past two off-seasons after being bought out by the Nashville Predators in 2023. He had 25 goals and 65 points in 80 games last season, adding two goals and six points in the postseason.

Duchene, who headlines the list of Dallas players slated for free agency along with team captain Jamie Benn, is tied for the team lead in points this season with star winger Jason Robertson.

“I think there’s still areas to improve, for sure, but I think we’re going in the right direction,” Duchene said post-game Monday. “I think we’re doing some things that have been weaknesses for us lately a lot better.

"The results matter, but we’re trying to get our game ready for the playoffs.”

A veteran of 1,130 career NHL games, Duchene's longest playoff run came last year as he has advanced past the first round just twice since making his NHL debut in 2009-10.