COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Damon Severson and Zach Werenski each scored twice, Jet Greaves had 37 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets extended the Philadelphia Flyers' skid to seven games with a 6-2 win on Saturday night.

Erik Gudbranson and Nick Blankenburg also scored for the injury-ravaged Blue Jackets, whose lines included seven players who were playing for their American Hockey League affiliate in Cleveland a month ago.

With the patched-together lines, the last-place Blue Jackets have won three of the last four.

“Unfortunately, where we are (in the standings) we’re just trying to play hockey and build a good culture and a good foundation for the guys who are going to be here moving forward,” Severson said. “Tonight was just a good night from the D-men.”

Olle Lycksell and Adam Ginning had goals and Samuel Errson made 27 saves for the reeling Flyers, who despite the skid remain in the thick of a tight race for third place in the Metropolitan Division and the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s a loss. It’s an ugly one," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "We can’t get discouraged. No one is going to help us out of this, and being discouraged is not going to help it. We’ve just got to stay positive.”

The Blue Jackets tied an NHL record for the most goals in a single game by defensemen with six. Washington blue-liners also scored six on Dec. 4, 1992.

“It wasn’t planned that way. They took charge,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. “Their gap control was right for all six defensemen. They made the right plays and when you play like that, good things happen. It’s exciting for our team when those guys can contribute.”

The 32-year-old Gudbranson tied a career-high with his sixth goal of the season 12:08 into the game. Columbus took a 2-0 lead late in the first when a cross-ice pass by Werenski set up Severson for a blazing one-timer from the top of the left circle.

Severson got his second of the night 8:23 into the second period when he went top-shelf on another one-timer, this time set up by Johnny Gaudreau, who had two assists.

Philadelphia finally got on the board late in the second when Lycksell got his first NHL goal on a tip-in. Blankenburg answered for the Blue Jackets 52 seconds later with his first goal of the season.

Werenski added two more in the space of two minutes in the third period. Ginning scored his first NHL goal late in the third, but the game was already out of hand.

“We’re not getting that scoring touch. And it’s up and down (the lineup) right now,” Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway said. "I think the way to get out of it is just to keep going, keep pushing through.”

