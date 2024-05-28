Seattle Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma said Tuesday that Jessica Campbell will be considered for a job on his coaching staff. If hired, she would be the first full time female assistant coach in national Hockey League history.

Campbell is an assistant coach for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken's AHL affiliate, where Bylsma was head coach since 2022 before being promoted to head coach of the Kraken on Tuesday.

Bylsma also mentioned former NHL defenceman and fellow Firebirds assistant Stu Bickel as a candidate for the job in Seattle.

Campbell, 31, became the first full-time female coach in AHL history when she was hired in 2022 and was a part of the staff that led the Firebirds to a 46-15-6-5 record and a Pacific Division title this season. Coachella Valley is currently in the Western Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Admirals after sweeping the Ontario Reign in the Pacific Division Finals.

The Moosomin, Sask., native represented Canada internationally on three occasions, winning silver (2009) and gold (2010) and the women's U18 tournament and silver with the senior national team in 2015.