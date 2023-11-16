Franchise icon Daniel Alfredsson will be behind the bench for the Ottawa Senators' two games in his native Sweden this week.

Alfredsson returned to the Senators organization in a player development and coaching role last month. He will serve alongside head coach D.J. Smith as the Senators face the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

The 50-year-old began his NHL career in 1995 after the Senators selected him in the sixth round the year before. He would go on to play 17 of his 18 NHL seasons in Ottawa and holds records as the franchise's all-time leader in goals (426), assists (682), points (1,108), game-winning goals (69) and is second to Chris Phillips (1,179) in games played as a Senator.

He also won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 1996 and helped lead the Senators to 11 consecutive playoff appearances from 1997 to 2008.

Alfredsson played the last season of his career in 2013-14 with the Red Wings.

Ottawa enters Thursday's game sitting last in the Atlantic Division with a 6-7-0 record through 13 games.