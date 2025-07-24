Unrestricted free agent forward Daniel Sprong has signed a one-year contract with CSKA Moscow on the KHL.

Sprong, 28, finished the season with the New Jersey Devils after he was acquired from the Seattle Kraken for a draft pick prior to the trade deadline.

He was previously acquired by the Kraken from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for future considerations on Nov. 8.

Sprong had two goals and seven points in 39 games split between the Canucks, Kraken, and Devils last season. He appeared in one playoff game before the Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.

The 6-foot winger is coming off a one-year, $975,000 contract.

Drafted 46th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015, Sprong has 87 goals and 166 points in 374 career games split between the Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, Kraken, Detroit Red Wings, and Canucks.

