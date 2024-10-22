CHICAGO (AP) — Danton Heinen scored two of Vancouver's four first-period goals, and the Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who closed out a 3-1 trip. Brock Boeser, Conor Garland and Pius Suter also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves against his first NHL team.

Heinen finished a pretty passing sequence 21 seconds into the game. He picked up his second goal of the season at 10:46, giving Vancouver a 3-1 lead.

Taylor Hall, Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Chicago in its third loss in four games. Petr Mrazek made 24 stops.

Hall's goal with 6:31 left in the first was his second of the season and his 700th career point.

The Blackhawks went 1 for 5 on the power play, and the Canucks were 2 for 3 with the man advantage.

Takeaways

Canucks: Boeser scored for the second straight game. He is off to a solid start with four goals and two assists in six games.

Blackhawks: It was a rough night for the team's defensemen, who were out of position on a couple of prime scoring opportunities in front.

Key moment

The Canucks had seven players on the ice shortly before Garland made it 4-2 with 4:43 left in the first. It was Garland's third of the season.

The Blackhawks had already had an unsuccessful challenge when they thought Kiefer Sherwood was offside on Heinen's second goal.

Key stat

Vancouver has won eight in a row against Chicago. The Canucks' last loss against the Blackhawks was a 1-0 setback on Nov. 21, 2021.

Up next

Vancouver opens a three-game homestand on Saturday night against Pittsburgh. Chicago hosts Nashville on Friday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl