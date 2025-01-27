NEW YORK - Boston Bruins right-wing David Pastrnak, Anaheim Ducks centre Mason McTavish and Utah Hockey Club centre Barrett Hayton are the NHL's three stars of the week.

Pastrnak was named the week's first star after leading the league with eight points (three goals, five assists) in four games.

He earned third-star honours the previous week after recording two three-point performances.

McTavish topped the NHL with five goals in three games last week to earn second-star honours.

Hayton had four goals, including two game-winners, and two assists in four games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2025.