ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Pastrnak scored with 1:47 to play as the Boston Bruins scored three third-period goals to come back for a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Pastrnak’s shot from the left circle trickled through Jordan Binnington’s pads and slid just over the goal line.

Morgan Geekie and Charlie McAvoy also scored for the Bruins who trailed 2-0 after two periods. Geekie returned to the lineup after sitting the last three games as a healthy scratch.

Boston had been outscored 16-5 in the third period and was 0-7-0 this season when trailing after two entering the game.

Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves as Boston won for the fourth time in its last six games.

Brayden Schenn and Oskar Sundqvist scored second-period power-play goals for the Blues, snapping an 0-for-21 drought with the man advantage on home ice to start the season.

Binnington made 27 saves as the Blues lost their third straight.

Takeaways

Bruins: Defenseman Hampus Lindholm (lower body) left the game after blocking a 79 mph shot from Justin Faulk on a St. Louis power play late in the first period and did not return. Lindholm had led all Bruins skaters with 8:17 of ice time before leaving the ice in noticeable discomfort.

Blues: It was the first time in eight games that St. Louis scored the first goal.

Key moment

Nathan Walker rang a shot off the left post early in the third period that would have given the Blues a commanding 3-0 lead.

Geekie scored less than two minutes later at 4:53 and McAvoy tied the game at 9:15.

Key stat

Pastrnak had 10 shots on goal for the Bruins and got the assist on Geekie’s goal.

Up Next

The Bruins travel to Dallas on Thursday night, while the Blues kick off a three-game road swing at Buffalo.

___

